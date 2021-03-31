Brazil registers record daily high of 3,780 COVID-19 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 30 (Xinhua) — Brazil on Tuesday registered the highest daily count of 3,780 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country’s ministry of health said.

The latest figure has raised the nationwide death toll to 317,646 since Brazil’s first case was detected on Feb. 26, 2020.

In addition, 84,494 new cases were recorded, bringing the national count to 12,658,109.

Brazil is currently one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 worldwide in terms of both deaths and infections, second only to the United States,

Currently, the country is seeing 6,023 cases with 151 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Monday, Brazil had vaccinated just over 21 million people against COVID-19. Among them, 16.2 million, or 7.68 percent of the population, have received the first dose and 4.81 million, or 2.28 percent, have received both doses. Enditem