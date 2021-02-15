Brazil reports 24,759 new COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Brazil reported 24,759 new COVID-19 infections and 713 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 9,834,513 and 239,245 respectively.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous state in the country, is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 1,913,598 infections and 56,266 deaths.

Brazil has the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States and the third largest caseload after the United States and India.

More than 5 million people in Brazil have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 190,000 have had the second dose. Enditem