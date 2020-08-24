Brazil reports 50,032 new COVID-19 cases, 892 more deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Brazil registered 50,032 new COVID-19 cases and 892 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 3,582,362 and the death toll to 114,250, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

Brazil is second only to the United States in terms of both cases and deaths from COVID-19.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has also been the most affected, with 749,244 cases and 28,392 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 210,464 cases and 15,267 deaths, and Ceara with 204,587 cases and 8,286 deaths. Enditem