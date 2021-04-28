Brazil reports more than 3,100 new coronavirus deaths

BUENOS AIRES

Brazil registered 3,163 coronavirus deaths and nearly 80,000 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said Wednesday.

The country’s death toll from the virus rose to 398,185.

The Health Ministry confirmed 79,726 new infections, taking the overall count to more than 14.5 million.

More than 13 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 3.14 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 149 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 86 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.