Brazil reports over 104,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil on Wednesday said it registered 1,175 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll to 104,201.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health’s daily pandemic report, tests detected 55,155 new cases of infection in the same 24-hour period, taking the total caseload to 3,164,785.

A total of 2,309,477 patients have recovered.

Brazil has the world’s second largest outbreak of COVID-19 after the United States.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, announced on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the ministry, the hardest hit state is Sao Paulo, with 25,869 deaths and 655,181 cases of infection, followed by Rio de Janeiro with 14,295 deaths, and Ceara with 8,052 deaths.