Brazil reports over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 41,576 new COVID-19 cases and 709 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The national caseload rose to 3,317,096 and the death toll reached 107,232, according to the ministry.

Brazil has the highest number of cases and deaths in Latin America.

Sao Paulo, the most populated state in the country, is the epicenter of the pandemic in Brazil and has registered 697,530 confirmed cases and 26,780 deaths, followed by the states of Rio de Janeiro and Ceara. Enditem