Brazil says child pornography probe seeks 112 individuals

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil´s Justice Ministry said Tuesday that authorities in Brazil and four other countries, including the United States, are moving to arrest 112 people in an international crackdown on child pornography.

Authorities said police in 12 Brazilian states, as well as Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and the U.S., were looking for individuals allegedly involved in sexual exploitation of children and teenagers.

Officials said 38 individuals had been arrested so far in Brazil and some 187,000 files seized for examination.

It’s part of the Operation Light in Childhood launched in 2017, which has led to the arrest of 600 people in several countries.