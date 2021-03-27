Brazil sets daily record of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Xinhua) — Brazil on Thursday registered a record number of new COVID-19 cases, after 100,158 people have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The South American country has accumulated a total of 12,320,169 COVID-19 cases since the first case was detected on Feb. 26, 2020, said the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 2,777 more people have died of the disease, raising the national death toll to 303,462, it said.

Brazil has the world’s second-largest caseload in terms of both deaths and confirmed cases, surpassed only by the United States.

The country has been experiencing a new wave on infections since January, with surging cases overwhelming hospital services.

Currently, Brazil is seeing 144 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people and 5,863 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of Wednesday, Brazil has vaccinated some 17.8 million people against COVID-19, with 13.38 million people having received the first dose and 4.41 million both doses. Enditem