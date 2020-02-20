Brazilian filmmaker Jose Mojica Marins dies at 83

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Brazilian filmmaker Jose Mojica Marins, known for his iconic horror character Coffin Joe, passed away at 83 on Wednesday, his family announced.

Jose’s death was confirmed by his daughter, actress Liz Marins. Since late January, Jose had been treated for pneumonia at a hospital in Sao Paulo.

A prominent director, actor, screenwriter and producer, Jose was a pioneer of horror movies in Brazil. His works influenced generations in Brazilian cinema and received several awards both at home and abroad.

He had worked in the cinema industry from the 1950s to the mid-2010s before undergoing a heart surgery in 2014.

Jose had acted in over 50 films and directed about 40. His renowned horror character Coffin Joe, which has appeared in 10 films since 1964, is considered Brazil’s most iconic horror villain.

According to Jose, the character, with the trademark of a black cape, a top hat and incredibly long nails, was inspired by a particularly gruesome nightmare he once had.

Coffin Joe has appeared in TV series, comic books and as a horror host in a weekly show for over 20 years in Brazil.

A vigil for Jose will take place on Thursday in Sao Paulo’s Museum of Image and Sound. The funeral will be held in the city on Friday.