Brazilian horror filmmaker and actor Marins dies at age 83

SAO PAULO – José Mojica Marins, a prolific Brazilian horror filmmaker and actor known as Coffin Joe, died on Wednesday, his daughter said. He was 83.

Marins had been hospitalized with pneumonia for 20 days. He made more than 40 horror movies and acted in 50, including many that drew international attention.

Among the films are “This Night I Will Possess Your Corpse,” “Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind,” and “Awakening of the Beast.”

His character Coffin Joe was recognized for his long fingernails and beard, black cape and top hat.