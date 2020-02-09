Brazilian judge holds off indicting U.S. journalist…

BRASILIA, Feb 6 – A federal judge indicted a group of Brazilians accused of hacking the phones of prosecutors in the country’s biggest corruption case on Thursday, but held off accepting charges against U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, who published leaked information.

The judge said the Supreme Court had to rule first on an earlier injunction shielding Greenwald from investigation before he could decide on the indictment of the editor of The Intercept for allegedly abetting the hacking. The damaging leaks showed then-judge Sergio Moro, who is now justice minister, advising prosecutors in the graft case against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito Editing by Leslie Adler)