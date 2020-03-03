Brazilian officials report at least 13 dead, 28 missing after ferry sank in northern state of Amapá

At least 13 people died and another 28 are thought to be missing after a passenger ferry sank in the northern Brazilian state of Amapá, the state government said on Monday.

Another 46 people were rescued after the sinking of the Anna Karoline III on Saturday about 62 miles from the municipality of Laranjal do Jari in the Amazon rainforest.

The Amapá Fire Department said there were 60 to 70 passengers and crew members on the ferry.

Amapá state officials said the confirmed victims include five men, five women and three girls between the ages of seven and 11. Two of the victims have been identified as Sudelma Araújo, 44, and Marlene Souza Alves, 67.

Local news website G1 reported that Araújo, a school teacher, was traveling with her fiance and her two nephews, aged three and five. Souza Alves was on the ship with 17 families members on their way to celebrate a relative’s wedding anniversary.

The vessel departed from Santana, Amapá, at about 6pm on Friday for a near 36-hour journey to Santarem, a city in the neighboring state of Para. Survivors said it was rainy and windy at the time of the deadly accident.

A ferry commander told the Brazilian Navy that strong wings knocked several people out of the vessel.

River transportation is common in the Amazon, where overland travel is often impossible.

The Anna Karoline III was scheduled to arrive in Santarem at 6am but a distress call was placed at 5am near the Aruãs Island and the Rio Cajari Extractive Reserve.

A rescue helicopter did not arrive until about 2pm Sunday.

One of the survivors, Vanderleia Mendes Monteiro, was traveling with her husband, Nilson Rocha Monteiro, 49, and their 11-year-old son Nicolas.

The 45-year-old woman said she was returning from the bathroom around 4am when she overheard the vessel going underwater.

Mendes Monteiro recalled having to exit through a window and climb on the side of the boat.

‘We went out through the boat’s window and slipped on the wall outside,’ she said. ‘As it was turning, we were going up. It looked like a movie scene. That was when this other boat took us, rescued us and took us to another ferry.’

The Brazilian Navy is investigating the incident and has not announced what caused the ferry to sink.