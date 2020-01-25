Brazilian president arrives in India for 4-day visit

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a four-day state visit.

The highlight of his visit will be on Jan. 26 when he will be the “Chief Guest” for this year’s Republic Day Parade in the Indian capital.

India will hold the 71st Republic Day Parade this year.

As per the set custom, various tableaux depicting India’s art, culture, science and technology and military might are displayed in a march-past at the historic “Rajpath”, a road in central Delhi connecting the President’s House to the India Gate.

During his stay, the Brazilian president will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few bilateral agreements are scheduled to be signed between the two countries, according to the president’s official itinerary.