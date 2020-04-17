Brazilian President Bolsonaro fires Minister of Health

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has dismissed Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta. This was announced by Mandetta via Twitter. “I just found out about my dismissal from President Jair Bolsonaro,” wrote Mandetta, wishing his successor much success.

Following the announcement, Brazilians demonstrated in various cities in the country, according to the dpa news agency. At so-called panelaços in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, for example, people hit pots and pans in protest, and “Bolsonaro out” calls were also made from open windows.

Mandetta, himself a medical doctor, had called for a tough course against the spread of the corona pandemic, according to the news agencies AP and AFP. According to the AP, this included nationwide contact restrictions implemented by the states. Mandetta had received a lot of popular support for his course, according to dpa, surveys saw him regarding the popularity ratings before the president.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, played down the virus and called Covid 19 disease “little flu”. A shutdown of the economy, according to Bolsonaro, would do more harm than just isolate high-risk patients. He had also consulted with doctors several times without involving Mandetta.