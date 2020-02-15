Brazilian president names army general to head cabinet

BRASILIA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday announced two changes to his cabinet, including appointing General Walter Souza Braga Netto as his new chief of staff.

Braga will replace Onyx Lorenzoni, and Lorenzoni will now head the Ministry of Citizenship, formerly the Ministry of Social and Agrarian Development.

Braga, 62, is a four-star general. In 2018, he was entrusted by then president Michel Temer to help bolster security in the state of Rio de Janeiro and won praise for his work there.

In 2016, Braga was among those entrusted with coordinating security during the Olympic Games hosted by the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Lorenzoni’s ministry is in charge of Brazil’s social policies, including a welfare program put in place by a prior administration called Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance), which the current government is working to restructure.