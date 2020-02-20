Brazilian senator SHOT after driving BULLDOZER into military police protest (VIDEOS)

A Brazilian politician was hit by rubber bullets after he tried to use a construction vehicle to disperse military policemen who were protesting for better salaries.

Former governor of the Ceara State on Brazil’s northeastern coast and current Senator Cid Gomes confronted a demonstration by military police personnel in his hometown of Sobral on Wednesday. According to O Globo newspaper, the protesting officers were demanding salary increases, while Gomes tried to stop them from preventing other policemen from maintaining security on the streets.

The politician first shouted at the officers through a speakerphone to leave. After they refused, Gomes climbed into a bulldozer and rammed a fence defended by black-clad masked protesters. Videos from the scene show protesters throwing projectiles at the bulldozer.