Brazilian soccer fan dies 10 months after fight on Rio…

SAO PAULO – A Brazilian soccer fan has died due to injuries he sustained 10 months ago during a massive fight before a Copa Libertadores game between Flamengo and ultras of Uruguay’s Peñarol.

The family of Roberto Vieira de Almeida, 54, announced the death Wednesday. The family said Vieira died in the same Rio de Janeiro hospital where he was taken after being hit with a chair on the head near Copacabana beach.

Rio police arrested 142 Uruguayan fans after the fight. Three are still jailed in Brazil. Police did not say how many people were injured in the April 3 brawl, but images showed dozens wounded.

Vieira worked as an organizer of soccer tours for 40 years. Friends said he was attacked by a man wearing a Peñarol shirt as he tried to stop one of the many fights between fans.

Flamengo lost 1-0 to Peñarol at the Maracanã stadium that night, but went on to win the South American crown for the first time in 38 years.

___

