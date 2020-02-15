Brazilian striker Ricardo Lopes joins Shanghai SIPG

SHANGHAI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit Shanghai SIPG has announced Friday the arrival of Brazilian striker Ricardo Lopes Pereira as a new signing ahead of the 2020 season.

Lopes, joining from South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, could wear no.9 jersey in the new season, according to local media reports.

“Welcome Lopes, we believe the frontline of the team will be reinforced with Lopes coming here,” said SIPG club.

During his four-year spell in Jeonbuk, the 30-year-old striker had 49 goals and 23 assists in his 154 appearances for the club. He also helped his team to win one AFC Champions League title in 2016 and three South Korea’s K-League titles.

Shanghai SIPG won the club’s first-ever domestic league champion in 2018 and ranked third in the 2019 season.

The new CSL season, originally scheduled to start on February 22 has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.