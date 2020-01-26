Brazilian tennis player Souza banned for life for match fixing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s Joao Souza has received a life ban for match fixing and corruption, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was also fined 200,000 U.S. dollars following a disciplinary hearing in London on January 14.

“The player is permanently ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” TIU said in a statement.

Souza had been provisionally suspended since last March after TIU investigators alleged that he was involved in match-fixing at ATP Challenger and ITF Futures tournaments from 2015 and 2019.

Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren, who headed the probe, found Souza guilty of the charges and of failing to cooperate with investigators.

The Rio de Janeiro resident, who has won more than 1.3 million dollars in career prize money, reached his highest ranking of 69th in April 2015.