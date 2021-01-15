Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 205,000

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll reached 205,964 on Wednesday, after 1,274 more people died of the novel coronavirus disease in the previous 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, tests detected 60,899 new cases of infection, bringing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 8,256,536.

It was the second day in a row to see more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths and more than 60,000 infections, after 1,110 deaths and 64,025 infections were registered on Tuesday.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and is experiencing a second wave of outbreaks, with cases and deaths on the rise since December.

Last week, Brazil set a new record with 87,843 daily cases and saw 1,524 deaths in a day, the second-highest number since the onset of the pandemic.

The country’s most populous state Sao Paulo is the hardest hit, with 1,577,119 cases and 48,985 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 469,437 cases and 27,241 deaths.

A total of 7,316,944 people are considered to have recovered from the disease. Enditem