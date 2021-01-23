Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 215,000

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Brazil registered 1,096 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 215,243, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Another 56,552 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past day, bringing the national count to 8,753,920, the ministry said.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, is the hardest hit, with 1,679,759 cases and 51,192 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 494,796 cases and 28,592 deaths.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, second only to the United States, and the third-largest outbreak, after the United States and India. The country is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19, with cases and deaths on the rise since December. Enditem