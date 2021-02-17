Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 240,000

SAO PAULO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 240,000 on Tuesday, a day usually marked by boisterous Carnival celebrations that were canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The country registered 1,167 COVID-19 deaths and 55,271 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 240,940 and the total caseload to 9,921,981, the Ministry of Health said.

Southeast Sao Paulo state is the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 56,702 deaths and 1,927,410 cases.

Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming the 15th member in President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet to be diagnosed with the virus to date, in addition to the president and Vice President Hamilton Mourao. Enditem