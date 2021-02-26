Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths near 250,000

SAO PAULO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Brazil registered 1,428 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the fourth highest number of daily fatalities since the start of the pandemic, raising its nationwide death toll to 249,957, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The ministry also said tests detected 66,588 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 10,324,463.

Wednesday also marked the country’s 35th day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths.

Brazil has the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States and the third largest caseload after the United States and India. Enditem