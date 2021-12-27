Brazil’s death toll from flash floods has risen to 18 people.

The number of people killed in Brazil by flash floods has risen to 18 people.

Due to heavy rains and flooding, 72 cities in Bahia have declared a state of emergency.

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina)

Officials announced Sunday that the death toll from flash floods in northeastern Brazil has risen to 18 since November.

In the state of Bahia, dozens of cities were also flooded, affecting more than 430,000 people in the last week, according to the local civil protection agency Sudec.

According to the statement, at least 16,000 people have lost their homes and more than 19,000 have been evacuated.

Because of the torrential rains and flooding, 72 cities in Bahia have declared a state of emergency.