Brazil’s gov’t extends national security force’s presence in five states

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The Brazilian government on Monday said it extended the presence of National Public Security Force troops in five states, to “support local security forces” and “combat violent crime.”

The 180-day extension was approved for the states of Para in the northern region, Pernambuco in the northeast, Goias in the midwest, Espirito Santo in the southeast, and Parana in the south.

According to a published government statement, the number of forces stationed in each location will follow planning directives determined by the National Public Security Secretariat.

Their efforts will focus on combating crime in the capitals of the five states and in specific towns, such as Ananindeua in Para, Cariacica in Espirito Santo, Paulista in Pernambuco, and Sao Jose dos Pinhais in Parana.

“The operations will have the logistical support of the states and municipalities involved, which should have the necessary infrastructure for the National Force,” the government said.