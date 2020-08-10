Brazil’s health chief urges timely treatment of COVID-19

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s interim Minister of Health Gen. Eduardo Pazuello on Monday urged Brazilians suffering from a suspected case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to immediately consult a healthcare professional.

“It is essential to do preventive work,” he said, calling on people to seek medical attention at the onset of the disease to minimize the spread of the outbreak, instead of self-isolating at home.

“It is not good to stay at home sick, with symptoms, feeling bad due to a lack of air,” said Pazuello. “It has been two months since we changed that protocol. If there are any symptoms, you have to find a basic unit of health.”

Pazuello was speaking to reporters at the opening of a COVID-19 test processing site in Rio de Janeiro that would allow the analysis of up to 15,000 tests a day.

Brazil has the world’s second largest outbreak of COVID-19, after the United States, with more than 100,000 deaths and 3 million infections on Saturday.

“We have already lost 100,000 Brazilians with names, identities and families. And you can believe, we are reviewing our protocols each day, looking for what has to be improved and altering what was not working,” he said. Enditem