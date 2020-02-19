Brazil’s house speaker says not to vote on bill to allow mining in indigenous lands

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s Lower House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said Tuesday that he will not vote on a bill to allow mining and power plants in indigenous lands in the near future.

Proposed by the Brazilian government earlier this month, the bill will allow mining activities and hydroelectric power plants in indigenous lands.

Maia said he will neither return the bill to the federal government because it is not unconstitutional, nor consider it an urgent matter as it need more debate.

“I think it is not the adequate moment for this debate. We will set it aside for now, so that we can, in the right moment, treat it with utmost care,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Maia met with indigenous representatives who opposed the bill and said the government ignored the wishes of Brazil’s indigenous communities.