Brazil’s Internacional, Santos make winning starts at Copa Libertadores

PORTO ALEGRE, March 3 (Xinhua) — Veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero scored two goals and set up another as Internacional beat Universidad Catolica 3-0 in their opening Copa Libertadores group match here on Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half, Guerrero broke the deadlock just after the hour-mark when his 25-yard free-kick deflected in off the Chilean team’s defensive wall.

The 36-year-old was on target again four minutes later, firing in from close range after clever work from Thiago Galhardo.

Marcos Guilherme completed the rout for the Brazilian side with an easy 70th-minute tap-in following Guerrero’s cross.

The visitors’ night went from bad to worse when central defender Valber Huerta was shown a straight red card for scything down Galhardo with 15 minutes left.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s three-time Copa Libertadores champions Santos also made a winning start to the competition with a 2-1 victory at Defensa y Justicia.

Juan Rodriguez gave the Argentinian side the lead on the stroke of halftime before midfielder Jobson and teenage forward Kaio Jorge struck late goals for the visitors.