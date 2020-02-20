Brazil’s president reaffirms Guedes as economy minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro reaffirmed on Tuesday that Paulo Guedes will remain on as economy minister until the end of his term.

Handpicked by Bolsonaro, Guedes served as the head of the Ministry of Economy in January 2019, a “super-ministry” that gathered the previous Ministries of Finance, of Planning and Management, and of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services.

Earlier in the day, several media reported that Guedes was likely to present his resignation to Bolsonaro after facing backlash from the Congress and other government members.

However, Bolsonaro denied that Guedes had asked to leave the administration and said Guedes will remain in the government until the end of his term in December 2022.

“I am sure that he will continue with us until the last day,” he said, highlighting Guedes’s efforts to “recuperate the world’s confidence” in Brazil’s economy.

Guedes has been facing backlash since he criticized public servants’ wage increases and called the public sector staff “parasites.”