Breakers hearts still beating with NBL win

Import Scotty Hopson lauded his side’s resilience after the New Zealand Breakers kept their NBL season alive with a shock 91-87 win at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena.

The Breakers’ season has been one of dramatic twists and setbacks including the sacking of import Glen Rice Jnr, the release of Corey Webster and RJ Hampton and the death of team manager Fata Leota.

Yet still they, along with the Brisbane Bullets and Melbourne United, remain in the hunt for the fourth and final playoffs spot after a thrilling road win on Friday.

“We’ve been through ups and downs, we’ve lost significant others to our team, people who are close to us,” said Hopson whose 31 points powered the upset.

“We’ve lost a lot but we’ve been resilient. It shows in our effort and play each and every time we step on the floor. We’re just going to continue to this push down the stretch.”

The Breakers have just one game remaining, against the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

They need to win and also for the Bullets drop their last two outings against the Perth Wildcats and Cairns Taipans to reach the finals.

They made all the plays that mattered in the dying moments against Brisbane whose late-season winning streak has ended at six.

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis said Brisbane’s confidence would not take a battering after dropping the hard-fought contest to the club he used to coach.

“At the end of the day I thought it was just a really good game of basketball. Two good teams going at it…they made some plays when they needed to,” he said.

“It’s important that we put this behind us now, go on to Perth and give ourselves a chance to be successful there.”

The Auckland outfit was in sight of an upset when it led by two points at three-quarter time and to add to the drama, in-form Bullets centre Matt Hodgson fouled out with six minutes remaining.

Their lead stretched to four at times but in a frantic finish, Lamar Patterson hit a pair of free throws inside the last minute to narrow the margin to two and give the Bullets hope.

Sensing the moment to swoop, Breakers guard Finn Delany delivered the final blow with a tough lay-up to keep his team’s finals hopes alive.

Not even 30 points from Brisbane guard Nathan Sobey could extend the Bullets’ winning sequence to a seventh straight victory.

With their season on the line, Breakers Tom Abercrombie and Sek Henry took to the air in the first quarter.

Their combined 6-7 three-pointers was a warning the Bullets could not channel all their defensive energy into containing Hopson.