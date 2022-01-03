Breaking a car window to rescue a ‘baby,’ British cops discover it’s actually a doll.

At the very least, they were sincere in their efforts to assist!

Police in England smashed a car window to rescue what they thought was a baby but was actually a doll.

According to the Daily Mail, two police officers in Cleveland, Yorkshire, were investigating a report of child neglect when they came across a Nissan with what appeared to be a baby left alone in a booster seat inside.

As a result, they broke through the window in front of a crowd of people, exactly as Nissan’s owner, Amy McQuillen, witnessed as she walked back to her car after shopping with her daughter.

Darci, a 10-year-old girl, had put her “reborn” doll—an extremely lifelike toy she had been given for Christmas—in the booster seat after she had grown tired of carrying it from store to store, according to LAD Bible.

This seemingly innocuous act resulted in the rather outlandish saga, though Darci did contribute to the doll’s realism by fastening its seatbelt.

“They [the officers]said a newborn baby had been left in the car,” McQuillen tells the Sun.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

I understand the dolls are realistic, but I never expected something like this to happen.”

“Realistic” is an understatement; one can see where these cops are coming from just by looking at the official Reborns website.

These dolls, which can cost up to (dollar)1,100, are extremely realistic, and the sight of one left alone in a car seat raises suspicions of negligence.

Fortunately, no children were harmed in this case, and police confirmed that McQuillen’s car will be repaired for £264 (roughly $355).