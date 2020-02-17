BREAKING > Armed police evacuate London’s Euston station after ‘person is stabbed in mass brawl’ 

London Euston station was evacuated today after a ‘person was stabbed in a mass brawl’ but the incident was not being treated as terrorist related by police.

There were reports of people ‘running in panic’ and armed officers racing to the scene at the central London station.

london Ambulance Service said paramedics treated a victim for ‘facial injuries’ at Euston Underground Station but they were not taken to hospital.

Carys Hannah tweeted: ‘Got off the train at London Euston & went down the escalator to the underground.

‘As soon as I reached the gate, security closed it off. One of them told me there’s been a stabbing.

‘I really hope the person who was stabbed will be OK.’

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 13:33 this afternoon to Euston underground station to reports of an incident.

‘We sent a medic in a response car to the scene.

‘We assessed a person with facial injuries but did not take them to hospital.’

Nick Day tweeted: ‘What was the panic at euston underground just now about?

‘Saw people running up escalators and armed police heading towards it #euston’.

Tom Tracey tweeted: ‘Dunno what’s going on at Euston we were getting underground and got told to evacuate and then loads of police cars turned up’.

Kate Czylok tweeted: ‘Anyone know what’s happening at #londoneuston #Euston ? Police with guns everywhere and tube closed??’

A spokesperson for TfL confirmed Euston bus station was closed due to a ‘police incident’.

TFL said: ‘Buses serving Euston are being diverted or terminate [will]earlier than usual. Please speak to the driver before boarding.’

Britain has been hit by a knife crime epidemic in recent years with up to 40 incidents a day in some areas.

The murder rate hit a ten-year high in London last year with 149 murders in the capital in 2019.