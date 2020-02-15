BREAKING: Five people injured in car and bus crash in Liverpool

Five people have been badly injured in a horror crash between a bus and car, including a 13-year-old girl and woman in her 50s rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The two vehicles collided in the wet weather on Memorial Ave in Liverpool, southwest Sydney, on Saturday morning, with NSW Ambulance saying it was ‘mayhem’ when paramedics arrived on the scene just after 11am.

The teenager and woman in the car were taken to Liverpool Hospital, while the male driver, also in his 50s, was transported to the hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated a 14-year-old boy and woman in her 60s who were on the bus. Both were taken to hospital.

‘This is a horror crash on our wet roads today… It was mayhem when paramedics arrived on scene,’ NSW Ambulance Inspector John Brotherhood said.

‘These wet conditions on our roads are unprecedented and have the potential to be life-threatening.

‘It takes one single thing to go wrong and your vehicle can become a weapon. Look after each other in these conditions.’