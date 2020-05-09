Breaking news about the coronavirus in Castilla-La Mancha:

Page visits the Institute of Health of Castilla-La Mancha in Talavera

The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, plans to visit this Friday, in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), three facilities that carry out actions related to the fight against COVID-19 in the region, between They are the Castilla-La Mancha Health Institute, an approved center for diagnosing the coronavirus with PCR.