Page visits the Institute of Health of Castilla-La Mancha in Talavera
The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, plans to visit this Friday, in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), three facilities that carry out actions related to the fight against COVID-19 in the region, between They are the Castilla-La Mancha Health Institute, an approved center for diagnosing the coronavirus with PCR.
Breaking news about the coronavirus in Castilla-La Mancha:
Page visits the Institute of Health of Castilla-La Mancha in Talavera
More from NewsMore posts in News »
- War of words over actual war? US BLOCKS UN resolution on global Covid-19 ceasefire over its support for WHO
- Indications for second person involvement in dead watch dealer NOW
- Care home ‘epidemic’ raises Covid-19 infection rate
- Forgetting someone? WH attributes victory over Nazis to ‘America & UK’ in bizarre VE-Day message, gets schooled on Twitter
Be First to Comment