U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders attends a campaign rally at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park of Chicago, the United States, on March 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Xinhua) — U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race Wednesday, his campaign said.

The move paves the way for the party’s only remaining candidate Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee. ■