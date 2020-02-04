Breast cancer surgeon investigated for unnecessary operations

Rogue breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson may have operated on more than 1,000 patients unnecessarily over a 14-year period, a damning report revealed today – as it called for every one of his 11,000 patients to be urgently checked.

The independent inquiry blasted the NHS and private health organisation Spire for being ‘dysfunctional at almost every level’ after allowing Paterson to perform unnecessary surgery on patients.

The damning report found he was able to wound patients as a result of a ‘culture of avoidance and denial’ and a ‘wilful blindness’ from staff.

It also revealed one of his former colleagues has been referred to the police while five others will face medical tribunals. None of them have been named.

More than 750 women won a total of £37million in compensation after a High Court battle in 2017, but the findings suggest that more than 1,000 patients could have fallen victim to him.

An inquiry was then spearheaded by victims who pushed police to further investigate Paterson, who was convicted and jailed for 20 years for wounding 17 patients between 1997 and 2011.

But victims have now claimed that he should face manslaughter charges, after the death of at least one woman following treatment.

One victim Debbie Douglas, who suffered ‘needless’ surgery at the hands of Paterson claimed that NHS figures showed that of his 1,206 mastectomy patients, 675 had died by 2017.

The findings of today’s report come a month after West Midlands Police asked Birmingham and Solihull Senior Coroner Louise Hunt to investigate 23 deaths where individuals had been former cancer patients of Paterson.

In 2017 Paterson was convicted and jailed for 15 years for wounding ten of his patients whom he had treated in the West Midlands between 1997 and 2011. His sentence was then extended to 20 years after an appeal.

He left male and female patients significantly deformed, with one looking like a ‘car crash victim’ after telling them they were at risk from cancer when they were healthy.

A court heard the butcher surgeon ‘exaggerated or invented’ risks of tumours so he could earn extra money and maintain his ‘successful reputation’.

It includes accounts of more than 211 people about their own or their family members’ treatment, many of whom feel the breast surgery was unnecessary.

The government also issued an apology after health minister Nadine Dorries said it had ‘failed’ to protect patients.

Jeremy Hunt also said that when he headed the Department for Health and Social Care he would ‘twice a week’ have to sign off a multimillion-pound settlement to a family of a child left disabled by medical negligence.

The former foreign secretary, who is the newly elected chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee, also warned that many ageing prefabricated hospitals ‘should have been torn down a long time ago’.

Today the widow of of one of Paterson’s victims said he should ‘get life’ for what he has done.

Denise Bridgewater was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and was introduced to Paterson. He performed ‘cleavage-sparing’ mastectomy which meant Denise kept some of the tissue to allow her to keep the shape of her breasts.

Mr Bridgewater today blamed Paterson for her death, after her cancer returned in 2010 and she died four years later.

The families of Paterson’s victims today said he should face manslaughter charges after the inquiry into his malpractice referred one of his colleagues to police and five more to police watchdogs.

The Government set up an independent inquiry into his malpractice in December 2017, and the inquiry published its findings in Birmingham today.

The report criticises the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust as well as Spire Parkway and Little Aston, the independent hospitals where Paterson practised, for ‘failings’ in checks and balances.

There were three different chief executives of NHS England while Paterson wounded his patients: Alan Langlands; Ian Carruthers; and David Nicholson.

The report goes into detail about how various facilities let his behaviour slip through the cracks.

The inquiry heard numerous examples of cases where Paterson performed surgeries and procedures that were not necessary or that he was restricted from doing.

Paterson manipulated and lied to people and broke the rules to facilitate his malpractice.

Checks and balances designed to ensure patient safety were inadequate or were not followed and this allowed him to continue with unsafe and unnecessary treatment which harmed patients.

It was also heard that opportunities to stop Paterson practising in response to concerns raised by healthcare professionals in the NHS were missed on many occasions and over a sustained period.

Connections were not made between incidents. Despite a highly regulated environment, regulators all appeared to be waiting for someone else to act.

One of Paterson’s colleagues has now been been referred to police and five more to health watchdogs by the inquiry.

The family of one patient who died following surgery, referred to in the report as Patient 53, were quoted as saying: ‘There is no proof that he done it, but then there is no proof that he did not.’

The report notes the majority of his patients were women but a small number were men.

Retired Bishop of Norwich Graham James, who chaired the inquiry, said: ‘Our report finds that patients were let down over many years by multiple individual and organisational failures.

‘There was a culture of avoidance and denial, an alarming loss of corporate memory and an offloading of responsibility at every level.

‘Patients were initially let down by Paterson when he performed inappropriate or unnecessary procedures and operations and they were let down both by the NHS and independent providers who failed to supervise him appropriately and did not respond correctly to well-evidenced complaints about his practice.

‘Once action was finally taken, patients were again let down by wholly inadequate recall procedures in both the NHS and the private sector’.

Responding to the report, one of Paterson’s victims, Mrs Douglas, who was instrumental in getting the public inquiry established, said the report’s recommendations ‘must be implemented’.

The inquiry report urges the creation of an ‘accessible and intelligible’ single repository of consultants’ key performance data, as a one-stop shop for patients.

Mrs Douglas, a mother-of-three who underwent an entirely unnecessary operation which left her in ‘horrendous’ pain, said: ‘What was really really shocking were the numbers of patients affected.

‘Instead of talking hundreds, you’re talking over 6,000 Ian Paterson patients – so huge numbers that I wasn’t really expecting.’

Mrs Douglas, who runs the Breast Friends Solihull support group, continued: ‘What you’re going to see in this inquiry report are over 200 statements.

‘It’s going to be horrific because it tells how they were failed in both the NHS and the private sector – these recommendations must be implemented.’

Speaking to the BBC, the widow of a woman who had been operated on by Paterson said she may still be alive today if it hadn’t been for the surgery he performed.

Denise Bridgewater was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and was introduced to Paterson.

He performed ‘cleavage-sparing’ mastectomy which meant Denise kept some of the tissue to allow her to keep the shape of her breasts.

Mr Bridgewater today said Paterson is responsible for her death, after the cancer returned in 2010, she died in 2014.

‘She had pneumonia, septicaemia, renal failure and ended up in a wheelchair. She struggled along and then cancer came back again in 2013 and unfortunately because of the renal failure the cancer passed to the lungs.’

He added that she had never met her grandchildren as they were all born after she passed away.

‘If Paterson had done the surgery correctly in the first place I think she’d still have had a fighting chance – she wouldn’t have had the septicaemia or renal failure or pneumonia.’

He also said that this hadn’t been a ‘one off case’ and said it was ‘obvious he was an evil guy’.

He also called for Paterson to go back to court adding: ‘If there are charges for manslaughter then he should get life.’

Bishop James added: ‘When patients complained to regulators they were frequently treated with disdain.

Finally, they were let down by a discretionary indemnity system that avoided giving compensation to Paterson patients once it was clear his malpractice was criminal.’

The consultant breast surgeon was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust (HEFT) but had practising privileges in the independent sector at both Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham.

In 2017 he was jailed after being found guilty of 17 counts of wounding patients with intent, against 10 of his victims.

Initially handed a 15-year prison term, Court of Appeal judges later increased his tariff to 20 years.

In September 2017, more than 750 patients treated by Paterson received compensation payouts from a £37 million fund.

The chairman of the inquiry into said the matter had been referred to West Midlands Police following the inquiry into his malpractice.

Bishop Graham James, who chaired the independent inquiry into Paterson’s malpractice, said the inquiry’s recommendations for the NHS should equally be accepted by the private sector. He said some colleagues ‘must have known’ about his behaviour.

He added that between 1998 and 2011 Paterson treated 6,617 patients at Spire. 4,077 had a surgical procedure or operation, of whom 2,399 had some form of breast surgery.

‘At the NHS at the Heart of England Foundation Trust, as it was then, Paterson had 4,424 breast patients in the same period.

‘This would be tragic enough if it was simply about a rogue surgeon. It is much more than that. ‘It is the story of a healthcare system which proved itself dysfunctional at almost every level when it came to keeping patients safe, and where those who were the victims of Paterson’s malpractice were let down time and time again.’

Bishop James said they were let down by both Paterson and an independent health provider who failed to supervise him properly and did not respond adequately to concerns about his practice.

‘Opportunities to stop him were missed time after time. Once action was finally taken patients were let down again by wholly inadequate recall procedures in both the NHS and private sector.

‘Patients were unsupported when they learned that they were victims of serious malpractice.

‘Some complained to regulators and were mostly treated with disdain.

‘They were let down further when it became clear that Paterson’s malpractice was criminal and his discretionary medical indemnity for his private practice was withdrawn.’

Another of Paterson’s victims, Ann Butler, today told the BBC she was sad ‘so many young girls were dead’.

She was treated by Paterson after she had breast tissue left behind after her mastectomy.

She said the health service needs to be held accountable.

‘For 10 years – because my cancer did come back – I was at risk. It could have spread at any time during that,’ she said.

‘What horrified me more than what Paterson had done to me was the fact that the trust had known for so long and had not protected us’.

She said she was pleased at the decision to review the deaths and added that it should have been done ‘a long time ago’.

Speaking today Bishop James said his report would set out what could only be described as ‘willful blindness in relation to Paterson’s behavior and aberrant clinical practice’.

Health minister Nadine Dorries this afternoon apologised on behalf of the Government and the NHS for failing to protect patients from Paterson’s malpractice.

In a statement to MPs, she said: ‘As a result of these failures, patients suffered unnecessary harm.

‘Their testimony in this report makes harrowing, appalling reading.

‘As such, it is with deep regret that we acknowledge the failure of the entire healthcare system to protect patients from Ian Paterson’s malpractice and to remedy the harms.’

Ms Dorries said the Government acknowledged the report’s recommendations will form a ‘route map for Government’ to improve patient safety, and ministers will now study the report and provide a more detailed response to Parliament.

She added: ‘We must take full responsibility for what happened in the past if we are to provide reassurance to patients about their protection in the future.

‘I am therefore very grateful that the suite of recommendations based on the patient journey present a route map for Government.

‘The recommendations are extremely sensible and we will study them in detail.

‘I can promise the House a full response in a few months’ time.’

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth welcomed the apology as he described the issues raised in the report as ‘shocking, serious, harrowing’.

He said: ‘When we hand ourselves over or hand a loved one over to the care of a medical professional, we are literally trusting them with our lives. For that trust to be callously betrayed for financial gain, I believe is unforgivable and indeed as it has been found, criminal.’

He added: ‘Lessons must be learnt and changes made so something so heinous doesn’t happen again.’

He went on: ‘Fundamentally it’s time we addressed the question of safety in private healthcare providers and the way in which clinicians are able to operate in private providers with little oversight.’

Maryam Abdullah, Clinical Negligence Solicitor at Lime Solicitors who represents the victims said the report should answer many questions which had been left for the victims.

‘It’s nothing short of despicable that patients (in both the public and private health sectors) were placed in such vulnerable positions.

‘It is difficult to understand how, over two decades Ian Paterson was able to perform unregulated procedures such as incomplete mastectomies (cleavage sparing mastectomies) without action being taken despite repeated concerns being raised.

‘I hope lessons will be learnt from the regrettable events which took place and systems improved to ensure that patients’ trust in doctors’ recommendations is built up again.

‘There needs to be procedures in place to ensure informed decisions are made including the risks and benefits of any treatment options are explained to them along with alternative treatment options, to ensure that they have had the opportunity to make an informed decision.’

Justin Ash, Chief Executive of Spire Healthcare, said: ‘Following the publication of today’s report, we once again apologise for the significant distress suffered by patients who were treated by Ian Paterson in our hospitals.’

He said the group accepted there were a ‘number of missed opportunities’ to challenge his behaviour, prior to his Paterson’s suspension in 2011.

‘We welcome the report and the voice it has given to patients. We fully support its recommendations and we will work with Government and the healthcare sector to ensure their implementation.

‘Significant investment and progress has already been made in many of the areas highlighted today.

‘I would reiterate that we have learned lessons from this incident and implemented change.’