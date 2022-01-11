Breastfeeding lowers the mother’s risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke later in life.

Breastfeeding lowers the mother’s risk of heart disease or stroke later in life.

According to a large study involving studies from all over the world, the risk of stroke is also reduced.

According to a new study, women who breastfeed their babies are less likely to develop heart disease, stroke, or die from cardiovascular disease than women who bottlefeed their babies.

Breastfeeding has numerous health benefits for children, including a lower risk of respiratory infections and infectious disease death, according to the World Health Organization.

Breastfeeding has also been linked to a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer in the mother.

Breastfeeding has now been discovered to be beneficial to the mother’s heart as well.

According to the findings, women who breastfeed throughout their lives have a 11% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Breastfeeding women were 14 percent less likely to develop coronary heart disease, 12 percent less likely to suffer strokes, and 17 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease over a 10-year follow-up period.

Professor Peter Willeit of the Medical University of Innsbruck in Innsbruck, Austria, said, “It’s important for women to be aware of the benefits of breastfeeding for their babies’ health as well as for their own personal health.”

The American Heart Association’s Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) published the study.

“While the benefits of breastfeeding for infants and children are well established, mothers should be encouraged to breastfeed their infants with the knowledge that they are improving their child’s health while also improving their own,” said Shelley Miyamoto, chair of the American Heart Association’s Council on Lifelong Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Health in the Young.

“It should be especially empowering for a mother to know that by breastfeeding, she is providing the best nutrition for her baby while lowering her own risk of heart disease,” she said.

The researchers looked at data from eight studies in Australia, China, Norway, Japan, and the United States, as well as one multinational study, that took place between 1986 and 2009.

The study examined the relationship between breastfeeding and the mother’s individual cardiovascular risk in nearly 1.2 million women, with an average age of 25 at first birth.

It’s like that.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Breastfeeding reduces the risk of the mother developing heart disease or having a stroke later in life