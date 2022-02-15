Brendan Cole of Dancing on Ice will skate in an all-male pairing following his partner’s positive Covid test.

Brendan Cole of Dancing on Ice will skate in an all-male pairing after his partner’s positive Covid test.

He described the opportunity as “amazing.”

After his professional partner tested positive for Covid-19, Brendan Cole will skate in an all-male pair on Dancing On Ice this weekend.

The dancer will perform alongside Vanessa Bauer’s replacement, Brendyn Hatfield.

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19,” a Dancing on Ice spokesman said.

Vanessa is expected to return to the competition soon.

“Brendan Cole will still be a part of the show on Sunday, partnering with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield.”

“I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend,” Cole, a former Strictly Come Dancing pro, said.

I’m sure she’d come up with a new routine that would have wowed the crowd.

“However, thanks to Vanessa’s blessing, I’ve been given an incredible opportunity to collaborate with Brendyn on something incredible for Musicals Week.”

“He’s a phenomenal skater, and I’m confident we’ll be able to come up with something unique for the show! I can’t thank him enough for stepping in.”

