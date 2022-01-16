Brendan Cole of Strictly Come Dancing takes the lead on the first night of Dancing on Ice 2022.

Brendan Cole, a Strictly pro, is the leader on the first night of Dancing on Ice 2022.

‘That is the best first dance I have seen in 14 series by a contestant.’

The 2022 season of Dancing on Ice premiered tonight on televisions across the country.

“Welcome to the greatest show on ice,” said co-host Phillip Schofield, “it is so good to have an audience back.”

Former Olympic ice dance champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are on the Dancing On Ice 2022 judging panel, along with Diversity choreographer Ashley Banjo and professional dancer Oti Mabuse, who is the newest addition.

Brendan Cole, a professional dancer, was the first celebrity to take to the ice, scoring a huge 30.5 with skating partner Vanessa Bauer, a “serial finalist.”

“That is the best first dance I have seen by a contestant in 14 series,” said head judge Christopher Dean, who awarded him a 7.5.

“You were explosive, passionate, and the two of you had chemistry,” new judge Oti Mabuse, who gave her fellow ex-Strictly dancer an 8, said.

“If that is where you are starting… I know you are going to be trouble,” panelist Ashley Banjo added.

Sally Dynevor from Coronation Street and veteran pro Matt Evers, who has been on the show since the first series in 2006, were the next two to take the stage.

Despite a minor stumble near the end, the two skated to Billy Joel’s She’s Always A Woman.

They earned a respectable 23 out of 40 for their efforts.

“Watching you dance was such a dreamy performance,” Oti said.

You had a little wobble at first, but you kept going, and it was a fantastic performance.”

Christopher Dean, the head judge, explained that he had his finger over the 6 button before her stumble, giving her a 5.5.

“It was a lovely performance, with some lovely lines,” he said.

“Your technique is really, really good, exactly on point,” Jayne Torvill added.

For his routine to Dizzee Rascal’s Bonkers, Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte performed on a BMX bike.

The 22-year-old is paired with Tippy Packard, a three-time Hong Kong champion figure skater and new Dancing On Ice professional.

The judges gave the couple a score of 24, which drew boos from the live studio audience, who thought the pair deserved a higher score.

Ashley Banjo, the judge, stated the following:

