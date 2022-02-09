Brendan Rodgers is correct: society’s respect is eroding, whether on the football field or in Westminster.

Brendan Rodgers is correct: societal respect is eroding, whether on the football field or in the House of Commons.

When people believe they don’t have to follow acceptable norms of behavior, two seemingly unrelated incidents occur.

Brendan Rodgers, the manager of Leicester City, is not known to be influenced by acclaimed sociologist Richard Sennett’s work, but his views on the breakdown of respect in modern society seem to echo Sennett’s own proposition.

Rodgers was speaking after a Leicester fan ran onto the pitch and appeared to attack a group of Nottingham Forest players who were celebrating a goal over the weekend.

Football has its own issues with player and fan misbehavior – football-related arrests have increased by nearly 50% this season – but Rodgers was keen to address broader issues.

He explained, “It’s society.”

“The social rules have shifted.

There is a complete lack of regard for the other person.

It’s not just in football; it’s in life… everywhere.

It’s a lack of respect and a sense of entitlement that people can do whatever they want.” It’s difficult to disagree.

Is anyone here familiar with Tony Blair’s “Respect Agenda” from 2005, when he launched an initiative to empower citizens to combat the alarming rise in anti-social behavior, recognising, as Sennett had before him, that basic respect for people, property, and authority erodes as societal inequalities rise.

Anti-social behavior is more common in poorer areas, and because football is a people’s game with roots in the city, it’s not surprising that some use it to vent their frustrations, indignations, and general dissatisfaction with their lot.

It’s no coincidence that the rise in football-related hooliganism, as well as a general decline in respect for social conventions, has occurred at a time when wealth disparities have widened and populist politicians (Trump, Johnson) have exploited a latent unhappiness among those who feel left behind.

As a result, there is an unfocused anger that is released, either through the ballot box or in a far more obscene manner, as the horrific scenes in Westminster this week clearly demonstrated when Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was forced to run the gauntlet of a baying mob.

This is what happens when people believe they don’t have to follow acceptable social norms, which social media may provide.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Brendan Rodgers is right: respect is breaking down in society, whether on the football pitch or in Westminster