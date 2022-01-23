Brendan Santo discovered: Five details in the disappearance of an 18-year-old student after his body was discovered in a river following a PI tip

Police were alerted to the submerged body, which is believed to be that of the missing college student, thanks to a tip from a private investigator.

After being alerted by PI Ryan Robison, who had been hired by Brendan Santo’s family, police divers discovered the remains in the Red Cedar River.

Friends and family have been wondering where the teen has been for nearly three months.

“Going to bed every night not knowing where your son is is a challenge for us,” the teen’s father, Brad Santo, said.

“It’s difficult.”

Since his disappearance, his family has visited the Michigan State University campus almost every day, attempting to retrace his steps and forming their own theories to explain what happened.

The family has tried “calling hospitals, you know, everything that a parent would go through,” according to the family.

Santo’s father admitted, “We didn’t know what to think.”

“That is completely out of character for him.”

On Friday, a search near the Kalamazoo and Clippert street intersections in Lansing yielded the discovery of a body believed to be that of the missing teen.

According to a statement released by the Michigan State University police, Robison was reviewing underwater footage of the river while working with the Santo family when “he saw something completely submerged in the water at the logjam.”

Robison informed his family of his findings before contacting police in Ingham and Oakland counties, according to police.

Robison’s involvement in the Santo case was highlighted in a Facebook post, which also expressed displeasure with MSU police for “trying to take credit for Brendan’s location.”

“Do you think MSU called Ryan and thanked him? No way! I know Ryan wasn’t doing this for the attention.”

BUT COME ON, what MSU said was FALSE,” the post stated.

MSU police, on the other hand, said in a statement on Saturday that they had no intention of concealing Robison’s role in the investigation.

According to reports, the department withheld Robison’s name because they didn’t know if he or the Santo family wanted the information made public.

Police said in a press release issued after the discovery on Friday that they “worked collaboratively with the Santo family and their supporters” and that their assistance was “essential” in locating the student.

In a statement, police said, “Not only is that statement true, but we cannot thank Ryan enough for his tireless effort.”

“On January 21, Ryan told responders that he was in awe of the totality of the response from divers and rescue teams from multiple departments.

“We are grateful for the Santos’ unwavering commitment…

