Brendan Santo, who was he?

A body has been discovered in the search for a teen who vanished while visiting friends at Michigan State University.

On the evening of the Michigan-MSU football game on October 29, Brendan Santo, 18, was walking as he exited a dormitory shortly before midnight.

Santo was a Rochester Hills resident who attended Grand Valley State University.

He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on foot before midnight on October 29 in East Lansing, Michigan, while visiting friends for the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

According to MSU police, he was possibly on his way to the Brody Neighborhood.

Santo’s last known location, according to phone and GPS data analyzed by police, was near the Red Cedar River on Beal Street near Michigan Avenue.

Police dogs had picked up multiple signs along the river, according to MSU police inspector Chris Rozman.

