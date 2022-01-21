Brendan Santo, who went missing at Michigan State University, was found dead in the Cedar River.

Brendan Santo, who went missing at Michigan State University, was found dead in Cedar River.

In the search for a teen who went missing while visiting friends at Michigan State University, a body has been discovered.

Brendan Santo, 18, was walking when he left a residence hall shortly before midnight on the evening of a Michigan-MSU football game on October 29.

This was the last time the adolescent was seen.

His body, however, is thought to have been found after months of searching.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Michigan State Police said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan.”

We ask that the public respect the privacy of the family.”

Police recovered a body from the river around 12.30 p.m. on Friday, according to MSUPD Inspector Chris Rozman.

Santo was last seen in October and his body was discovered about a mile and a half downriver.

On the night of Santo’s disappearance, President Samuel Stanley claimed that a camera at Yakeley Hall’s entrance was broken.

“We’re working on it,” Stanley said, adding that he’s ordered 300 new cameras for the campus.

“Those cameras should arrive in about a week,” he said, “and crews will begin installing them right away.”

Brendan’s disappearance occurred on a “crazy” weekend on campus, according to MSU freshman Vanessa Kilian, especially because of the MSU-Michigan football game.

“I think everyone is starting to realize how important it is to be with friends in a group and how important it is to let people know where you are,” Kilian said.

Santo has not been charged with any wrongdoing, and police do not believe he intended to harm himself.

