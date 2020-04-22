Brent crude dips over 10 percent

LONDON, April 21 (Xinhua) — Brent crude plummeted to 22 U.S. dollars a barrel at one point Tuesday morning as global oil demand collapses because of lockdown in many countries to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 9:30 local time, Brent crude was down by 13.30 percent, or 3.40 U.S. dollars, to 22.17 U.S. dollars a barrel.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark for U.S. oil, still remained below zero after plunging to negative 37.63 U.S. dollars per barrel for the first time in history yesterday.

The global oil industry has been facing testing times as demand evaporates and storage capacity is running out. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major oil producers agreed a record deal earlier this month to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June. Some analysts believe the cut is not sufficient to support the price.