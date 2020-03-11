Bret Hart calls WWE legend Hulk Hogan a “phoney piece of s***” ahead of WrestleMania 36

The Hitman revealed his feelings about the Hulkster, lashing out at his former rival ring rival while answering questions from wrestling fans on Instagram Live

WWE legends don’t always get along and that certainly appears to be the case when it comes to two of the biggest wrestling stars of the 1990s – Brett ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Hulk Hogan.

Hart says his issues with Hulk Hogan began at WrestleMania IX when Hogan came out after he lost the WWF Championship to Yokozuna.

Asked if he was a fan of the Hulkster, Hart replied: “Do I like Hulk Hogan? No I don’t, I think he’s a phoney piece of s***”

Speaking previously in his book ‘Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling’, Hart says WWE owner told him he wanted Hogan to be used more as a special attraction rather than a top guy.

He wrote: “Ten days later, Vince called again. He warned me that he was about to tell me something that would make me really angry: Hogan was flat-out refusing to put me over, saying I wasn’t in his league.

“Vince had decided that Yoko [Yokozuna] would be getting the belt instead.

“I couldn’t believe that Hogan would do this to me. I remembered him shaking my hand at WrestleMania 9, and telling me he’d be happy to return the favour.

“Vince said he’d have one more meeting with Hogan to try to sell him on it, but if he didn’t go for it, I’d work with Lawler at SummerSlam instead.”

Wrestling fans took sides over the dispute, which Hogan has as yet not commented on.

“I’m on the fence he [Hart] is always so bitter but he does have a reason to be he’s been screwed out of millions because of other people.

“However it’s like, you still have had a great life and legacy. But I love anyone that bashes Hogan lol,” wrote one fan.

“No lies were told, i’m sure who ever asked knew how he would respond,” added another.

“Always great when a huge liar calls another liar a liar,” wrote a third.

“Bret Hart is a bitter man but he’s 100% correct about Hulk Hogan,” claimed a fourth.