BrewDog and celebrities team up to raise money for the (hashtag)IAMWHOLE mental health campaign.

BrewDog and celebrities join forces to raise funds for the (hashtag)IAMWHOLE mental health campaign.

People with mental health issues are more likely to open up to friends and family over a relaxing drink, according to research.

A celebrity-studded lineup has teamed up to launch ‘SAD AF,’ a new alcohol-free beer from BrewDog created specifically to raise money for mental health charities.

Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kick recites a self-penned poem titled “I’m Sad AF” in a hard-hitting celebrity video to remind men to take care of their mental health.

Danny Dyer, John Simm, Mark Williams, Sir Mo Farah, comedian Seann Walsh, drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, and Youth Mental Health Ambassador and Love Island star Dr Alex George are among the celebrities who have lent their support.

Jordan Stephens of Rizzle Kicks, who is also the co-founder of the mental health campaign (hashtag)IAMWHOLE, has urged men to talk to their friends and family about depression this January to raise awareness of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

According to a new study of 1,000 people who have mental health problems released today, January is the worst month for their mental health, with the second week of the month being the lowest point of the year for 41%.

With Covid-19 still in effect and social isolation on the rise, 64% of sufferers predict that January 2022 will be more difficult on their mental health than previous years.

The (hashtag)IAMWHOLE campaign aims to assist people in “unbottling” their emotions.

The majority of sufferers agree that talking to friends or family about their problems is beneficial, with 48.3% saying they are more likely to open up over a relaxed drink in a pub or café than over the phone (23%).

(hashtag)IAMWHOLE has launched the world’s SADdest beer, the alcohol-free SAD AF with BrewDog, to help open up a conversation about SAD (seasonal affective disorder) and encourage men to open up about their mental health.

The entire profit will go to mental health research.

“January is an especially difficult month for many mental health sufferers, including myself,” Jordan Stephens, co-founder of IAMWHOLE, said.

IAMWHOLE is proud to announce the launch of SAD AF with BrewDog, with all proceeds going to vital mental health research.

