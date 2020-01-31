Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe – Merkel spokesman

As Britain finally departs the European Union, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the UK’s exit as a ‘sea change’ for the bloc, in a statement that hit the same notes as a breakup letter.

“We regret [Brexit], and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision,” Steffen Seibert said at a press conference on Thursday. Siebert added that Berlin hopes Britain will remain a “close partner and friend” of Germany.

Britain leaves the European Union at 11pm on Friday, three and a half years after voting to do so. A spokesman for Boris Johnson said that the Prime Minister will “celebrate Brexit” with a small party for staff, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has organized a celebration rally at London’s Parliament Square.

While Johnson and Farage may be celebrating their EU breakup, not everyone is in a celebratory mood. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will lead a protest march in Edinburgh, and there will be a candlelit vigil outside Scottish Parliament at 11pm.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!