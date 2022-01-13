Brian Laundrie cops made seven mistakes during a traffic stop in Moab, according to a review, which found there was probable cause to arrest Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie cops made seven mistakes during a traffic stop in Moab, according to an investigation.

A SURPRISE new report reveals the critical errors made by cops who stopped Gabby Petitio and Brian Laundrie for a domestic violence call only two weeks before her murder.

After formal complaints were made about the August 12 interaction with the young couple, an independent investigation was launched into the stop conducted by Moab police in Utah.

After a months-long investigation, the report concluded that there was probable cause to arrest Gabby in connection with her dispute with Brian, and that she was not cited for violating state code.

It also revealed inconsistencies and flaws in the officers’ actions on the scene, their follow-up on the case, and the subsequent reports filed.

After failing to follow up on Gabby’s injuries and still not contacting the original 911 caller, the investigation recommended that both officers involved be placed on probation.

It was also discovered that, despite claiming to have seen “red flags” that Brian was a “weird, unhealthy dude,” the officers failed to provide the proper domestic violence guidance to the couple.

Gabby’s body was discovered in a Wyoming National Park on September 19 after a nationwide search for her resulted in her discovery.

Gabby was strangled to death by hand, according to the medical examiner, just days after she was seen arguing with Brian in a restaurant.

Brian had returned to Florida without Gabby on September 1 and had promised her family that he would keep her whereabouts a secret.

He went missing after that, and his body was discovered in a Florida park in October.

Brian committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

The FBI has not named the 23-year-old as a suspect in Gabby’s death, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest for allegedly using her bank card to spend (dollar)1,000 on his way back to Florida in the days after she was allegedly murdered.

After body cam footage was released showing a sobbing Gabby telling how Brian had grabbed her face, the Moab police department’s involvement in Gabby and Brian’s case was the subject of much controversy.

The couple was separated for the night, but the couple filed a complaint alleging that the cops did not do enough to protect them.

The report discovered a number of critical but “unintentional” errors and recommended that the department receive additional training.

It went on to say that the officers “handled this incident with kindness, respect, and empathy.”

After speaking with both officers, their supervisor, and others, the investigator concluded that Gabby’s arrest had “probable cause.”

