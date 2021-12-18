Brian Laundrie had ‘no red flags,’ according to the Gabby Petito documentary, and his parents treated her ‘like family.’

Brian Laundrie had “no red flags” and his parents treated Gabby Petito “like family,” according to the Gabby Petito documentary.

Before the couple’s demise, a new documentary about Gabby Petito reveals that Brian Laundrie showed no “red flags” and that his parents treated the vlogger “like family.”

In the new Peacock documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media, Gabby’s parents and step-parents opened up about the months leading up to their daughter’s tragic death.

Gabby and Brian met in high school in Blue Point, New York, and were friends at first, according to her mother Nichole Schmidt and stepfather Jim.

When asked about Brian, Nichole and Jim said he was a nice, polite young man who came to their house frequently.

“When Brian came to my house, he was very polite and kind,” Nichole said.

“I didn’t see anything in him that made me nervous.”

There are no red flags.”

Brian was “respectful,” according to Jim, and he even made an effort to talk to Gabby’s younger siblings and color with them.

According to a journalist quoted in the documentary, when the couple moved to Florida, they lived with Brian’s parents, who treated Gabby “like a daughter.”

According to Gabby’s mother, Brian’s parents, Roberta and Chris Laundrie, decided to relocate to North Port, Florida, in 2020, and Gabby asked Brian if she could join them.

“When she and Brian first started dating, he said, ‘I’m moving to Florida,’ and she said, ‘Can I come with you?'” Nichole said in the documentary.

“She didn’t have any issues with it.”

She had no apprehensions about relocating to a different state.”

Gabby’s body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park on September 19th, with strangulation as the cause of death.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of stealing an unnamed individual’s Capital One debit card and running up a (dollar)1,000 balance.

Laundrie went missing after telling his parents he was going camping at the Carlton Reserve while the search for Gabby’s body continued.

The FBI announced on October 21 that remains had been discovered at the T Mabry Carlton Jr.

Laundrie owned Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to autopsy results, and his death was ruled a suicide.

