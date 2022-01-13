Brian Laundrie traffic stop cops made’several unintentional mistakes’ before vlogger’s murder, according to Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie traffic stop cops made’several unintentional mistakes’ before the vlogger’s murder, according to Gabby Petito.

According to reports, cops made “several unintentional mistakes” during a traffic stop involving Gabby Petito prior to her murder.

Brian Entin of News Nation obtained the investigation into the Moab traffic stop.

The report, according to Entin, is 99 pages long and deals with the Moab City Police Department’s handling of a dispute between Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito in Utah, just weeks before she was murdered in Wyoming.

The investigation was launched in the wake of a barrage of criticism directed at the officers who responded to the August 12 call, alleging that they treated Petito as the perpetrator rather than the victim.

Meanwhile, Laundrie’s parents are fighting in court to gain access to his estate, which includes (dollar)20,000 in his bank account and a notebook believed to contain the secrets of Gabby Petito’s murder.

“Retained property will be returned to its owner,” according to family attorney Steven Bertolino, after the FBI closes the case on Gabby’s murder and Brian’s suicide.

There will be more later…

